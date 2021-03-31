Couple abducted in Ibadan

A couple has been abducted by yet-to-be-identified persons at Alabameji village in Sanyo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The couple was kidnapped on their farmland on Monday afternoon. Though unconfirmed, there were reports that a male farmer was also kidnapped on the same Monday at Soka area of Ibadan.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed only the abduction of the couple, whose identities were not disclosed.

He, however, said the police had commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances and persons behind the abduction.

Fadeyi said: “A couple was abducted at Alabameji village, Sanyo area yesterday (Monday) at about 2:20 pm in their farmland.

“The DPO and his team immediately raced to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment. “Investigations have commenced and we are on the trail of the hoodlums.”