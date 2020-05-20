Coronavirus: Stopping the falsehoods

The Nigerian church has been struck like never before, surprisingly not of persecutions, religious scandals, prophetic failures or the threatening fulanisation of Nigeria. But for the same cause as schools, organisations and sports —coronavirus has truly plunged everything in its path.

Churches can no longer open the arms of their mega buildings to embrace seekers. Some say the government won’t let them. First, from reducing large crowds of hundreds and thousands to fifty, then to twenty-five and now to zero, the government has raced to approve anything it felt could mitigate the spread of the virus.

Conspiracy theories are now rife and some clerics’ backlash now makes the round. Yet, every step this government has made in that regard has been everything good to write about.

Anyone who advises against the measures of the lockdown is clearly not a friend of the people. Because these backlashes now wear off on many uninformed Christians. I now read and overhear people say the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is doctoring figures and this is intent on stopping the church from functioning —the pepper seller off the street may not be capable of these propagandas had it not filter down to them from the very top.

But this is not surprising. Government’s decisions have long been used to advance religious and tribal grievances; some justifiable, others ridiculous. Is the church being targeted? Has it ever been? Yes, but not of any government decision in relation to the lockdown. Even men of God, in all their divinity, can be guilty of gross misjudgement.

What do we say about Muslims whose mosques, although less closely packed than many churches, are being banned from holding religious gatherings? Do we now say that this ‘Fulani government’ is working against its “islamisation of Nigeria” agenda? A house divided against itself can clearly not stand.

Or what do we say about the academia, both students and staffers, although already on strike, has also been affected by the ban? Nobody is comfortable. Nobody likes putting on face masks in the heat of noon. In as much that we cannot drastically reopen the economy because unemployment and consequent hunger is a much solid reason to uplift certain restrictions, the church must remain closed to better control the spread of the virus.

And some of the arguments are baseless too. The church will not be able to take in its normal capacity if the restrictions are relaxed. At least, not until there is a vaccine. Social distancing will make sure of this. It doesn’t matter the concerns on spiritual needs of the people when half, if not three-quarter of its capacity, will be absent. What is that spiritual rust that is not being lubricated by the many services on cable networks, on social media and on radio?

Now, this is not to mean that the church all subscribed to the sentiment of a misdirected few. It has indeed risen to identify with the crisis and support the effort of the Nigerian government —the Catholic Church is one of many.

Whatever the reasons may be, shall the church continue to stir divisions until its integrity becomes undermined? At a time like this, when people are increasingly despaired by deaths, left and right, some of friends or family, and the loss of their livelihood, the church should preach hope and not find itself guilty of unfounded rebellion.

Ezekiel Kayode, zekekayode@gmail.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Notorious Oyo Company Produces 19 New Positive Cases

A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday… Read full story

We Won’t Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings For Now Despite Pressures, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said despite pressures from various clerics on the state government to relax ban on religious gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic, the government has no plan for now to relax the ban. According to the governor, based on the expert advice which indicated that transmission… Read full story

Infectious Disease Bill: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Denies $10m Bribery Allegation In Nigeria

Country Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, on Monday, denied allegations over the $10 million bribe purportedly given to the leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Dr Basinga stated this at the opening of the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc… Read full story

Why We Didn’t Disclose Name Of Company In Ibadan Where 38 Staff Contracted COVID-19—Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons the name of the company where 38 staff member contracted coronavirus has not been disclosed. On Saturday, the governor announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed… Read full story

How People Can Boost Immune System Against COVID-19—Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, listed some plants that residents of the state could consume to help boost their immune system against contracting the virus. Speaking at the Government House, Ibadan, Makinde said that people could boost their immune system against the virus by consuming… Read full story

COVID-19: Ekiti Residents, Authorities Worry Over Insecurity Amid Lockdown

No doubt, the battle against the coronavirus pandemic has remained the crux of major discourses across the globe and Ekiti State in particular in the last three months. Among the measures put in place in the state to curb the spread of the virus is the restriction of movement declared by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi… Read full story

Reps To Partner Governors’ Forum To Produce Widely Acceptable Infectious Diseases Bill ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday reiterated the readiness of the House to partner Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in the bid to produce a satisfactory Control of Infectious Diseases Bill for the citizens…. Read full story

EDITORIAL: Almajiri And Violation Of Lockdown Order

AS a rule, pandemics put social and political relations of the affected society under a magnifying glass, and Covid-19 has been no different. In Nigeria, it has revivified knotty social questions around unemployment, education, and youth alienation,the Almajiri conundrum being a perfect encapsulation… Read full story

Fake News Is Damaging Credibility Of COVID-19 Response, PTF Laments

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) has lamented the negative impact of fake news on its work, saying that fake news is damaging the credibility of the nation’s COVID-19 response. The National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, while speaking during the daily briefing on Monday said the impact of fake… Read full story

Oshiomhole Outsmarts APC Governors As Bulama Emerges National Secretary

National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has finally consolidated his grip on the party national secretariat. Waziri Bulama from Borno State was on Monday sworn in as acting… Read full story

Danjuma Visits Aso Villa, Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with former Defence Minister, General T. Y. Danjuma, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the visiting elder statesman, whose last visit to the State… Read full story

First COVID-19 Vaccine Tested In US, Shows Promise In Data From Eight People

Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday, Reuters report… Read full story

Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Coronavirus Symptoms

President Donald Trump of the United States revealed to reporters on Monday he’s taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in an effort to prevent getting coronavirus, saying he’s been taking a pill every day for about a week and a half, according to a Fox News report… Read full story