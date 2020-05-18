COVID-19: Notorious Oyo company produces 19 new positive cases

A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads:

“OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (MAY 18, 2020)

“1. The COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE. All nineteen of these cases are from the same organisation referred to in the updates of May 16 and 17, 2020. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 137.

“2. We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium:

a) People who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State;

b) People with COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath;

c) Healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.

“3. Also, please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you find travellers from other states arriving in your community.”

