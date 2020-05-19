COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 226 new cases, total now 6,401

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 226 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,401, Tribune Online reports.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle and website on Tuesday. it also said that 131 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 19th of May 2020, 226 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 6401 cases have been confirmed, 1734 cases have been discharged and 192 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 226 new cases are reported from 16 states; “It tw226 new cases of #COVID19; 131-Lagos, 25-Ogun, 15-Plateau, 11-Edo, 7-Kaduna, 6-Oyo, 5-FCT, 5-Adamawa, 4-Jigawa, 4-Ebonyi, 4-Borno, 3-Nasarawa, 2-Bauchi, 2-Gombe, 1-Enugu, 1-Bayelsa,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

226 new cases of #COVID19; 131-Lagos

25-Ogun

15-Plateau

11-Edo

7-Kaduna

6-Oyo

5-FCT

5-Adamawa

4-Jigawa

4-Ebonyi

4-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Bauchi

2-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Bayelsa 6401 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1734

Deaths: 192 pic.twitter.com/KJeNRAKFVG — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 19, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Notorious Oyo Company Produces 19 New Positive Cases

A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday… Read full story

We Won’t Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings For Now Despite Pressures, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said despite pressures from various clerics on the state government to relax ban on religious gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic, the government has no plan for now to relax the ban. According to the governor, based on the expert advice which indicated that transmission… Read full story

Infectious Disease Bill: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Denies $10m Bribery Allegation In Nigeria

Country Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, on Monday, denied allegations over the $10 million bribe purportedly given to the leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Dr Basinga stated this at the opening of the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc… Read full story

Why We Didn’t Disclose Name Of Company In Ibadan Where 38 Staff Contracted COVID-19—Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons the name of the company where 38 staff member contracted coronavirus has not been disclosed. On Saturday, the governor announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed… Read full story