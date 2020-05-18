Danjuma visits Aso Villa, keeps mum after meeting with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with former Defence Minister, General T. Y. Danjuma, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the visiting elder statesman, whose last visit to the State House was over three years ago, was unknown.

Danjuma also did not speak to State House correspondents on the outcome of his meeting with the president.

NAN, however, gathered that the president and Danjuma may have deliberated on domestic and sub-regional issues bordering on security and socioeconomic development in the country.

NAN reports that the president also met with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio also declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with the president.

Comments

