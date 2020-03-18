Coronavirus: Five new cases confirmed in Nigeria

By Tribune Online
The Federal Ministry of Health has announced five new cases of persons infected with coronavirus in Nigeria bringing the total number confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.

According to the ministry, “all five cases had a travel history to the UK/USA.

“We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country.”

According to the official Twitter handle of the NCDC:

Details later…

