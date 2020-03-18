Zonta Club empowers girls at centennial anniversary

The Zonta Club of Ibadan in collaboration with Help Initiative has empowered no fewer than 20 girls who inducted in the training under its tutelage with requisite tools and material to kick-start their businesses.

As part of the activities to celebrate Zonta Club International 100 years centennial anniversary with the theme: “Girls Untrodden”, the beneficiaries, mostly young girls, were educated and empowered to maximize their potentials.

The beneficiaries, who participated in the club’s training which include hairdressing, soap making, fashion design, cake making, among others; were empowered with sewing machines, hair dryers, among others.

Speaking at the event which was held at Zonta Club building in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the President of Zonta Club of Ibadan, Dr Bisi Awosanya, in her welcome address, congratulated the centennial beneficiaries, advising them to be passionate with their acquired skills.

She added that the empowerment program was borne out of the deep conviction to help women to be self-employed for proper standard of living in the society.

”It gives me great pleasure to formally welcome you all to this important event, the grand finale of the centennial project which the flag-off took off in September last year.

“I want to implore you all that whatever you do, be passionate. Make sure that you always do it well by keeping records, because you never can tell if someone is watching and whenever you’re called, you will have something to present.

“The ultimate goal of Zonta Club and Help Initiative for organising this kind of program is for all of you to be self-sustainable in life. Is not just for you to wine away time, this is the starting point for you to build your career.

“You’ll be starting small but you know you have to gather all the necessary skills to make sure you attain the level. I enjoin you to be focus. I congratulate those who have started and completed the training section because I know the number of those who started was higher than this but that is always the case. It is not a number of those who started will wrap it up.”

Speaking further, she enlightened the congregation about the club at the international level, saying about 1200 clubs applied for the award grant but only 162 clubs were selected nationwide.

“Over 1200 put in for the application, that is the award grant, and out of all the Zonta Clubs around the world, just 62 clubs were selected among the applicants. Zonta Club in Ibadan is one of the clubs that won the application.”

In her opening speech, the founder/president of Help Initiative, Mrs Febisola Okonkwo, enjoined the beneficiaries to put into practice the skills they have acquired, saying it is a chance to advocacy.

She, however, added that by being creative is how they can effectively utilize the skills they have acquired through the vocational training program.

The event also featured public lectures delivered by the CEO of Attire Fashion, Mrs Sola Ojewunmi, and Mrs Temiloluwa Moronkeji on the topics: “Business Education” and “Sexuality and Esteem” respectively.

Speaking on the first lecture, Mrs Ojewunmi educated the beneficiaries on the act of saving, adding that business goes beyond the act of buying and selling.

“Don’t jump from lame to lame by joining the crowd. Be yourself. You can sell the same product with others in a different way and manage your resources.

“Most importantly, save. This should be a daily practice in order to make the right choice(s). Always put something aside for the raining day and never use all your ten fingers to eat,” she said.

The second lecture by Mrs Moronkeji began with a dance on the stage by some of the dignitaries and beneficiaries at the event to the popular song “Billionaire” by foremost singer, Teniola.

While speaking, she charged the beneficiaries to be unique with their mindset, advising them to know their value in society.

She added that having a child does not make a woman unfortunate, saying a child is not the end of a woman’s journey in life.

“A woman who does not know her value will give in herself to mere offers. The way you show yourselves will determine the way you will be approached.

“Now is the time for you to move forward by working and not just sit at home as a full-house wife.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates and empowerment tools to the beneficiaries by the Zonta Club and Help Initiative Presidents.

On their part, the beneficiaries appreciated Zonta Club and Help Initiative for their support and privilege given to them for the training, saying they have been well-equipped for a better future.