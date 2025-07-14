Conor McGregor’s beach date sparks breakup rumors

Conor McGregor is once again in the spotlight after being seen with a woman on a Florida beach, raising questions about his relationship with long-time fiancée Dee Devlin.

McGregor and Devlin have been together for 16 years and share four children. While their relationship has endured past controversies, the latest sighting—reported by The Sun—has led to fresh speculation about their future together.

The MMA fighter was seen engaging in public displays of affection with an unidentified woman on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. After a brief 15-minute jet ski ride, McGregor returned to shore, where he was seen getting close to the woman, placing an arm around her shoulders and laying out a towel for her. Onlookers also noted that other women nearby appeared drawn to him.

McGregor and Devlin often share family moments online, with photos of themselves and their children in coordinated outfits. Their first child, Conor Jr., frequently appears on McGregor’s Instagram page. They also have a daughter, Croia, and two more sons—Rian and Mack, the youngest born in 2023.

In the past, McGregor faced serious legal issues. He was accused of “brutally assaulting and battering” a woman but continued to have Devlin’s public support.

Last year, McGregor appeared at the High Court in Dublin alongside Devlin, following a civil trial where he was found liable for “brutally raping and battering” Nikki Hand at the Beacon Hotel in 2018. The court awarded Hand more than £200,000 in damages.

After the ruling, McGregor issued a statement on social media, acknowledging his mistakes and saying he needed time. He told his legal team he would not revisit the past and that they should appeal the decision.

Following the case, Devlin wrote:

“My man and I have built a wonderful life together. I believe him, I love him, and I trust him.”

