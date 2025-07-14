‘Hit the ground running’, Aiyedatiwa charges newly appointed Ondo commissioners

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state on Monday, inaugurated the second batch of Commissioners and Special Advisers into the State Executive Council, charging the new appointees to “hit the ground running” to deliver the promises made to the people of the state during the last electioneering campaign.

Aiyedatiwa, who gave this charge during the swearing-in ceremony in Akure, Ondo state capital, said picking and appointing the new commissioners to work with him in the cabinet is far from a routine administrative decision.

He described the process as a delicate and strategic task, as it will often determine the direction, effectiveness, and integrity of an administration, urging the new commissioners to get to work and uphold the administration’s commitment towards good governance and service delivery.

The governor disclosed that the first batch of appointees was inaugurated on February 27, 2025, immediately after the inauguration of his administration, despite some initial public concerns over the staggered appointments.

He, however, emphasised that good governance is not merely about speed, but about achieving set goals through consistency and sustained effort.

“We have proven that slow and steady wins the race. Governance is about goal attainment, and we must all remain patient, persistent, and committed,” he said

The governor expressed satisfaction with the public reception to the newly appointed officials, describing them as individuals with “unassailable qualifications, impeccable track records, and dedication to public service.”

“We have certainly taken our time to carefully select the best hands for this moment. You have, undoubtedly, demonstrated your commitment to our shared vision for the State’s development.

“As you assume office, I urge you to hit the ground running. The people of Ondo State expect nothing but the best from us, having entrusted us with an overwhelming mandate, and we must strive to deliver on all our electioneering promises.

“Your appointments or upgrading are a testimony to your capabilities and outstanding attainments in your private endeavours and the public service.

“I have the confidence that you will make meaningful contributions to statecraft with a view to delivering dividends of good governance to our people in the Sunshine State”

Aiyedatiwa congratulated the new commissioners and tasked them with immediately aligning themselves with the administration’s development priorities.

He also advised the appointees to work closely with permanent secretaries and other top officials in their respective ministries and departments, noting that respect for due process and teamwork are essential to effective governance.

While addressing friends, family, and political associates of the new appointees, Governor Aiyedatiwa warned against placing undue pressure on the officials or seeking unmeritorious favours.

He stressed that “Their constituency is the entire state. They must be free from sectional bias and remain committed to the common good.”

The governor reiterated the administration’s commitment to the 7-point development agenda tagged “OUR EASE,” which focuses on Economic Development, Agriculture and Food Security, Education and Skill Development, Accessible Healthcare, Sustainable Infrastructure, Effective Security, and Social Empowerment.

The governor declared that “as we continue this journey, our administration remains committed to integrity, transparency, accountability, and excellent service.

“I urge the new appointees to key into these values and help us deliver a more vibrant and prosperous Ondo State.”

He concluded by congratulating the new Commissioners and Special Advisers, wishing them success in their new roles and a safe return to their respective destinations.

The new commissioners include Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, Engr Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, Hon. Ayodele Akande, Engr Alabi Johnson, Alhaji Amidu Takuro and Otunba Adewale Akinlosotu

Others are Idowu Ajanaku, Dr Oluwaseun Osamaye, Dr Tob Loko, Mr Olaolu Akindolire, Hon. Sunday Olajide and Mr Omoyofunmi Segun Henry.

