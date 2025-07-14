Latest NewsPolitics

Nigerian leaders should take lesson from Buhari’s death — Farouk Aliyu

Farouk Aliyu, a close ally of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged Nigerian leaders to lesson from the death of the late president.

Aliyu believes that while Buhari had his shortcomings, he should be respected for his contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development.

As a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Aliyu emphasised the importance of leaders being mindful of their mortality, citing the deaths of notable Nigerian leaders such as Murtala Muhammed, Ernest Shonekan, Shehu Shagari, and Sani Abacha.

“We who are in the position of leadership should be careful that there will be an end to these things. Death is inevitable. Life is transience.

“So, whatever position you find yourself whether a president or governor, or whatever you are, death will come to you,” Aliyu said.

He expressed disappointment over the harsh criticism of Buhari on social media.

“If you look at social media, you will find out that there are many people (Nigerians) raining insults on the late president (Buhari). It’s unfortunate,” he added.

