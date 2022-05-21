Coconut oil and dementia

I read somewhere that coconut oil is very good for the prevention of dementia. If true, kindly let me know how to get the oil.

Wilson (by SMS)

While it has not been added to Pharmaceutical nomenclature, some recent studies have connected coconut oil as a good nutritional material to combat dementia. According to the studies, the main ingredient in the drug for managing some cases of dementia was medium chain triglycerides… also known as MCTs. MCTs are found in large quantities in coconut oil. A pilot study showed that the drug with those MCTs helped slow the effects of dementia.

