Coconut oil and dementia

I read somewhere that coconut oil is very good for the prevention of dementia. If true, kindly let me know how to get the oil.
Wilson (by SMS)
While it has not been added to Pharmaceutical nomenclature, some recent studies have connected coconut oil as a good nutritional material to combat dementia. According to the studies, the main ingredient in the drug for managing some cases of dementia was medium chain triglycerides… also known as MCTs. MCTs are found in large quantities in coconut oil. A pilot study showed that the drug with those MCTs helped slow the effects of dementia.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants
- Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG
- Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba
- Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa
- I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmustribuneonlineng.com/revealed-details-of-south-west-apc-leaders-meeting-with-presidential-aspirants
- It Is Now Bye To Decency: Crazy Fashion Trends At Owambe Parties