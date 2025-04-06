Coalition uncovers plot to protest against Gov Alia

The Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability has disclosed that it has uncovered plots by hired elements to destabilise the administration of Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iornem Alia, the Executive Governor of Benue State.

In a press release signed by Comrade Joseph Uyeh on behalf of the Coalition, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Coalition condemned those desperately trying to undermine the developmental strides of Governor Alia, describing the individuals behind the clandestine plan against the Governor as political failures and losers.

The Coalition, in the statement, passed a vote of confidence in the Governor and warned those who have been paid to tarnish the hard-earned image of the Governor to think twice before making a caricature of themselves.

“Despite the remarkable good works currently ongoing in Benue State, some persons, supposedly stakeholders, are aggrieved with the shift from the traditional money-sharing and political patronage that once characterised politics in the state and elsewhere.

“We have received credible intelligence to the effect that those who are opposed to the principled leadership of His Excellency which places the welfare of the people first above political patronage are not resting as they plot and scheme to cast his efforts in bad light.

“Just in recent weeks, there have been a plethora of sponsored press conferences in Abuja and elsewhere by persons who can best be described as enemies of the state accusing the governor of all manner of offences which, upon close scrutiny, are nothing but a bag of lies.

“The motive is simple, to create an impression that the principled leadership of His Excellency which majority of Benue indigenes are proud of and devotedly in support is authoritarian. To be honest with you, Benue has never been in better hands since the administration of Apollos Aper Aku of blessed memory.

“It is simply mischievous and diabolic for the Chief Security Officer of a state to be accused of sponsoring thugs and also trying to harass judicial officers as many would want Nigerians to believe. The Governor did not and cannot under any circumstances be associated with thugs, let alone violence.

“Let it also be made abundantly clear that as the Executive Governor and the Chief Security Officer of the state, the Governor is not expected to look away when a judicial officer, his appointees or any Nigerian undermines his administration without pursuing all legal avenues to bring order and stability in the system. Those who feel the Governor should allow them to have a free hand to swindle the state should think twice and be ready to face the consequences.

“Interestingly, we know those behind this distraction and falsehood, we know their sponsors, but as advocates for good governance, we staunchly reject any attempt to destabilise the peace and tranquillity of Benue State.

“Those planning to protest against the Governor in Abuja should be ashamed of themselves and be informed of the dire consequences. If the Governor was doing so badly and they had the support of Benue people, why are they not protesting against him in Benue State?

“Based on verified realities on ground, we as foremost CSOs have come together to pass an overwhelming vote of confidence in him and his administration so as to encourage other Governors and leaders to emulate his sterling leadership qualities, especially in the face of unbridled opposition,” the release stated.

The Coalition hailed the harmonious relationship between Governor Alia and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as legendary and impactful.

“The support and cooperation given to the Governor of Benue State by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is legendary and must be commended. Mr President is up to date with the positive milestones recorded in the state. Likewise, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also rallied round the Governor by affirming his position as the leader of the party in the state. The people of Benue are grateful to Mr President and the party.

“Those who wanted to plant their stooges to work at cross purposes with the Governor and run parallel governments under his watch are aggrieved, no doubt, but they cannot have their way under the assertive leadership of Fr. Alia.”

The release concluded by assuring Benue people and indeed Nigerians to “disregard the manipulative and sensational charade of those whose stock in trade is blackmail. A sitting Governor is doing everything within his constitutional powers to improve the welfare of Benue people, improve the economy, establish a culture of accountability and good governance.”

