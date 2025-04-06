Olunloyo, a patriotic Nigerian — Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the former Governor of Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, as a renowned mathematician and a patriotic Nigerian who stood for justice, peace, and progress of the country until his last days on earth.

Obasanjo, in a statement, said Olunloyo remained one of the notable Nigerians with a deep sense of patriotism running in his veins.

“The former President reiterated that the depleting ranks of the nation’s leaders, particularly at this crucial stage of the country when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed, is worrisome.”

“It is shocking and worrisome because we have lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, and now Dr. Olunloyo in quick succession. Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s leadership are fast depleting with the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities, particularly at this crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.”

Obasanjo commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the government, and the good people of the state, and consoled them with the fact that Dr. Olunloyo lived a life worthy of emulation, touched the soul of his community, and is mourned by all.

“We pray that the Good Lord grants the soul of Dr. Olunloyo a peaceful rest and gives the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The late Olunloyo was a Commissioner in the old Western region at the age of 27. He later served as the Governor of Oyo State from October 1, 1983, to December 31, 1983, before the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari seized power and truncated the democracy of the Second Republic. He was also the Balogun of Oyo Kingdom.