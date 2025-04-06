Group demands radical security action after Plateau killing

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has issued a call for sweeping security interventions following the gruesome killing of 52 people in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Describing the attack as “a dent on our humanity,” the group warned that without urgent and radical security measures, Plateau risks becoming the new epicentre of violence in Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Ladan Salihu, the group condemned the massacre and expressed deep concern over the increasing spate of violent attacks along the Bokkos–Mangu corridor. The LND also extended condolences to the government and people of Plateau State, calling the killings a “heinous act of brutality and criminality.”

“We are alarmed at the escalating state of insecurity,” Salihu stated. “Radical security measures must be taken to prevent Plateau from becoming the new frontier of insecurity in Nigeria.”

The massacre in Bokkos is the latest in a series of violent assaults that have plagued the Middle Belt region, a historically volatile zone where ethno-religious tensions, competition over land, and weak security infrastructure have fueled a deadly cycle of violence.

Though Plateau has seen intermittent peace efforts over the years, attacks on rural communities persist, often with high civilian casualties and limited arrests.

Security analysts note that the Bokkos–Mangu axis has increasingly become a flashpoint for these attacks, with reports of armed herders and militia groups operating freely across the area, often with impunity.

The LND, a political and civic coalition focused on northern Nigeria’s democratic stability, has urged the Federal Government to treat the current crisis as a national emergency.

It called for increased military presence, intelligence deployment, and community-based security frameworks to restore order and protect vulnerable communities.

“The Federal Government must act now – not just with words, but with visible boots on the ground and intelligence that disrupts terror networks in this region,” the statement said.

The group also demanded that the perpetrators of the Bokkos killings be swiftly apprehended and prosecuted, arguing that justice is the first step toward restoring public confidence in governance and rule of law.

The call by the League of Northern Democrats adds to growing pressure on the Tinubu administration to address the deepening security crisis in Nigeria’s hinterlands.

Civil society groups, local leaders, and international observers have all expressed alarm over the resurgence of mass killings, especially in parts of the North Central.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang has vowed that his administration will not relent in seeking justice for the victims, even as the state government works with federal authorities to stabilize the affected communities.

For many residents in Bokkos and surrounding areas, however, the scars of violence remain fresh – and the demand is clear: peace, security, and justice, delivered not in promises but in concrete action.

