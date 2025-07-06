Coalition illogical, driven by personal ambition – Bode George

Elder statesman and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has criticised former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, David Mark for “messing up” the PDP and aligning with the Alliance for Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition. He said the coalition is driven by personal ambition, not the collective interest of Nigeria.

George, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Tribune, described the coalition as illogical, ill-timed, and lacking substance. He questioned the rationale behind their departure from the PDP, especially at a time when the party had resolved its internal crisis.

Prominent politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and their counterparts from Kaduna, Rivers, and Osun States—Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola, respectively—formally adopted the ADC as their coalition platform on Wednesday in Abuja.

Reacting to the alliance, George said: “If it is not self-aggrandisement, what are they running away from? If your roof is leaking, would you run away from the house? No. You stay there and repair it. What is wrong with the PDP? We had a crisis in the party, which they were part of. We’ve resolved it, so why are they running? I have appealed to them to have a rethink and return home. If they don’t, let them stay where they are. It doesn’t matter.”

He expressed disappointment over their decision to abandon the PDP and form a coalition to oust President Bola Tinubu, rather than staying to build the party.

“Is dumping the PDP and forming a coalition the right way to send President Tinubu out of office?” he queried.

In addition, he said: “They have divided the house they built, and that means they are pursuing personal ambition, not the corporate interest of this country. What is Atiku looking for in the coalition? What is David Mark looking for? They caused the mess at the last National Convention. You don’t need a degree to see that it’s illogical. What are they seeking? They just want to sack Bola Tinubu, and now they’re congregating. Everybody in that coalition wants to be president—so how will that work? I wish them the best of luck.”

However, he appealed to them to return to the PDP to help rebuild the nation.

“They should all come back and help rebuild the broken walls of this nation. In the PDP, we have resolved our crisis. This isn’t the right time to walk away. These are people who have benefitted immensely from the party. One was the number two man in Nigeria. Another, who claims to be acting chairman, was the number three. What more do they want? I’m disenchanted. I’m angry. What kind of reasoning is this? Do you go to war and surrender to the enemy? Everyone in that coalition, except Rauf Aregbesola, came from the PDP. The PDP made them who they are today.”

“Now that we’ve resolved our crisis and are settling down to build unity, they’re off forming a coalition. An iroko tree doesn’t just sprout and fall in the bush. No matter the storm, the iroko stands tall. Maybe Bola Tinubu has gone to consult a babalawo (herbalist), and that’s what’s disturbing them and making them act irrationally. I don’t believe in babalawo, but maybe he has—and that’s why they’re running around.”

“Our party doesn’t have a single person who owns it. He is just a member like everyone else. He has to redefine his position. Bola has reportedly told him to go and deliver the FCT and Rivers State, and he says he’s still working there.”

“Let the next NEC meeting come; decisions will be made. For me, this coalition is a non-issue. It’s all selfishness and self-aggrandisement. At a time when we should be talking about the corporate existence and livelihood of ordinary Nigerians, they’re not doing that. Nigerians will decide,” he concluded.