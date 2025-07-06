NAF hosts nationwide veterans’ parley to honour retired officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Saturday, hosted a nationwide Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Veterans’ Parley as a gesture of gratitude and remembrance to reconnect with its retired personnel, honour their legacy of service, and reinforce institutional unity—an initiative of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement explained that the engagement, held simultaneously across NAF Commands and units nationwide, reflected the leadership vision of the Chief of the Air Staff, who continues to place people, professionalism, and heritage at the heart of his transformational agenda.

According to it, “The parley served not only as a homecoming for hundreds of retired officers and airmen but also as a reaffirmation of the NAF’s deep respect for those who paved the path of progress through decades of sacrifice, discipline, and courage.”

It stated that “emotions ran high during the interactions, which featured heartfelt tributes, recollections from past operations, and open discussions on welfare and reintegration challenges.”

Addressing the veterans through a special nationwide message, Air Marshal Abubakar described the parley as “a national call to remembrance, reflection, and reconnection,” adding, “This is not just a symbolic event. It is a reaffirmation that your contributions matter, yesterday, today, and always.

“You are living embodiments of courage and commitment. Your legacy forms the bedrock of the Nigerian Air Force we proudly serve in today.”

The CAS further assured the veterans of ongoing efforts to improve post-service welfare, including enhanced access to healthcare, improved pension structures, and more robust social reintegration pathways.

“We are determined to ensure that you are not only remembered but continuously supported,” he said. “This is your home, and your voice will always count.”

The statement added that across the various locations—from Kaduna to Calabar, Bauchi to Port Harcourt—veterans were warmly welcomed by serving personnel, reinforcing the message that the NAF remained one united family.

According to it, “In Bayelsa, Retired Master Warrant Officer Apreala Edmund said, ‘We never asked for thanks, but today, we feel seen. This gesture by the Nigerian Air Force reminds us that our service mattered, and still does.’”

It added that another veteran in Kano described the event as “a humbling reminder of the legacy we once risked everything for. It is heartening to know that the NAF still remembers and respects that sacrifice.”

The statement further explained that the Veterans’ Parley resonated with all who attended, blending pride with purpose, memories with renewed bonds—adding that by anchoring the event across the country, the NAF reinforced that honouring veterans is not a one-day tribute but a continuous duty of care, appreciation, and inclusion.

According to it, “As the Nigerian Air Force charts a future defined by innovation, operational excellence, and national security, it does so with its roots deeply grounded in the sacrifices of those who served before.

“Through the CAS Veterans’ Parley, the NAF has not only honoured its past but also lit the path forward with unity, gratitude, and purpose.”

