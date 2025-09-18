CBN warns against spraying, mutilating Naira

The governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemu Cardoso has warned Nigerians, especially traders against spraying, hawking and mutilating of the Naira, the nation’s currency.

Governor Cardoso who was represented by the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, spoke at the Central Bank Fair, held at Hotel Seventeen Kaduna on Thursday.

The Governor said the fair was designed as a platform to interact with members of the public on the policies of the CBN for sustainable economic growth and development of the country.

With the themed, “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development” the CBN boss said the theme was carefully chosen to address the links that catalyse Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and other critical activities for the much-needed price stability.

“I also encourage you to respect and keep the Naira clean. Do not spray, hawk, mutilate or counterfeit the Naira. It is our critical national symbol.

“The core objective of this engagement, therefore, is to sensitize members of the public on how the Bank’s policies enhance their lives and livelihood and contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

“Our dedicated team is on hand to take us through presentations on different operations of the Bank, ranging from the recent innovations in the Nigerian payments system; microfinance sub-sector activities; developments in the foreign exchange market, protection of financial consumers and all you need to know about the Naira.

“The Management of the Bank, is committed to stimulating productivity and financial inclusiveness, as well as delivering on its core mandate of monetary and price stability.

“These efforts have already started yielding positive results, which include increases of inflows of foreign investments, positive trade balances and remarkable progress in financial inclusion.”

