FUTA VC raises alarm over escalating threats to wildlife

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adenike Oladiji, has raised the alarm over rising global threats to wildlife, calling for swift action to protect biodiversity.

Oladiji made this call on Thursday at the 7th Annual Conference of the Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WISON), held on the university campus in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Vice-Chancellor, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Timothy Amos, noted that the global wildlife trade, with direct exports valued at about $1.8 billion, continues to pose a grave threat to biodiversity.

She said, “Broader economic analyses estimate the global impact of wildlife exploitation to be between $4 and $20 billion annually, a staggering figure with profound implications.”

ALSO READ: Inflation figure can’t take us to promised land – SDP’s Adebayo

Speaking on the conference theme, “Globalisation and Change: Threats and Impacts on Conservation,” Oladiji highlighted the delicate balance between economic exploitation and wildlife conservation, stressing the critical challenges posed by their clash.

While declaring the conference open, the VC decried the dangerous conflict between the drive to generate income from wildlife trade and the imperative to conserve natural habitats and animal populations.

She stressed that over-exploitation remains one of the greatest hazards facing global conservation efforts today.

Warning that unchecked exploitation could imperil the very survival of ecosystems, the Vice-Chancellor reinforced the scientific community’s call for urgent and coordinated action.

Appreciating the choice of conference theme, Prof. Oladiji described the event as a vital forum to foster meaningful discussions that balance economic realities with environmental stewardship.

“The conference at FUTA marks a timely and important step toward addressing the complex challenges globalisation imposes on conservation and reinforces the university’s commitment to advancing research and policy solutions that protect Nigeria’s and the world’s natural heritage,” she said.

Prof. Oladiji also expressed optimism that deliberations at the conference would translate into practical policies capable of safeguarding wildlife for future generations.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Anthony Ogunjinmi, urged participants to actively engage in the sessions, ask thought-provoking questions, and foster professional networks that extend beyond the conference.

He said, “Engage in the sessions, ask challenging questions, connect with your peers during the breaks, and build relationships that will extend far beyond these walls.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE