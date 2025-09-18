Ebonyi govt debunks employment of auxiliary nurses

Ebonyi State Government has debunked the recruitment of auxiliary nurses into the State’s primary and secondary health centres.

The Commissioner for Health in the State Dr. Moses Ekuma, disclosed this to newsmen while refuting the claim in Abakaliki.

According to him, the information was not only false but misleading and enjoined journalists to always verify from the Ministry before publication, pointing out that they are ready to give accurate and up-to-date information regarding the Ministry’s activities.

He then explained that the health ministry has no plan of recruiting such people but is recruiting Community Based Health Workers (Senior Community Health Extension Workers (SCHEW) and Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW) as well as Assistant Community Based Health Workers.

The commissioner, while noting that the successful SCHEWs candidates will serve as skilled birth attendants in the primary health care centers in the political wards, also added that the JCHEWs and the Assistant Community Based Health Workers would work at the Community level to link pregnant women and other patients to health facilities in the rural areas to have easy access to health facilities.

According to him, “the SCHEWs and Nurses are skilled birth attendants together with doctors. They take delivery, manage labour and so on. These skilled birth attendants will be posted to our health facilities including primary health centers and general hospitals to attend to our pregnant women, take delivery and refer cases when it becomes necessary”.

Ekuma, however, maintained that the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has interest in the health sector and has done a lot to revitalize the system.

He then enjoined the general public to disregard the information and feel free to access quality healthcare services in the health facilities.

