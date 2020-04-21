CBN staff avert fire disaster in Jos branch

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as said that its staff in Jos Branch, on Tuesday averted what would have been another major fire disaster in the country.

A statement signed by the Bank’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, indicated that at about 9.15 a.m., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, the fire alarm in CBN Jos Branch was triggered and in line with the Bank’s fire drill and protocol, the skeletal staff on essential duty were promptly evacuated from the building to the muster point.

Okarafor further stated that the Branch Controller quickly called the Fire Service at about 9.19 a.m and noted that before their arrival, the Bank’s security staff, relying on information from the Fire Alarm Dashboard, traced the fire to an air conditioner installed in the inverter room on the second floor of the building.

The staff swiftly put out the fire with extinguishers and hydrants installed in the building.

The affected room has since been cordoned off for further investigation, while normal work has resumed at the branch, Okorafor stated.

He assured the general public that the minor fire has been effectively put out and no damage was done to any records of the Bank.

