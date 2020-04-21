Sokoto NMA chairman tests positive for coronavirus

Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Sokoto State chapter, Dr. S.B. Abubakar, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The NMA chairman disclosed this in a message signed by him and sent to his colleagues in Sokoto on Monday night.

Abubakar is a consultant hematologists at Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

A source in UDUTH disclosed that Abubakar was moved to isolation centre located at Infectious Diseases Hospital, Amanawa, a suburb of Sokoto.

According to Dr Abubakar, “one of my unpleasant responsibilities is when I have to break bad news to my highly cherished brethren. It became worse now that is about me.

“I have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 today. I have commenced treatment and currently, I am clinically stable.

“I have no travel history or contact with any confirmed or suspected case so far.

“Also I have been in isolation and suspended physical contact with family, friends and associates since I was pronounced a suspected case. The Sokoto State task force is doing the needful

“Finally I want to draw the attention of my colleagues that we have probably reached the dreaded phase of community transmission. We should be more vigilant, maintain ALL standard precaution and STAY SAFE.”

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammed Ali Inname, confirmed the development but promise to address newsmen in the state later in the day.