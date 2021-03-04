Cargo agents at MMA2 task terminal management on security

CARGO agents operating at the cargo shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos have called on the management of the terminal to enhance security in and around the shed, warning that non-restriction of access to that part of the airport may spell doom for it.

The operators under the auspices of the Domestic Airport Cargo Agents Association (DACAA) who declared this to aviation journalists said as one of the important clients of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of MMA2, efforts to relate on how the security of cargo could improve at the terminal had yielded little fruit.

Speaking, Chairman of DACAA, Mr Monday Subair expressed worry that the cargo shed had become “an all-comer affair and called on the management to change its approach by working more harmoniously with the body to further monitor and if possible, regulate activities at the cargo shed.

Subair, however, noted that the terminal had screening machines for screening all cargo that comes into the shed, but insisted security had gone beyond screening equipment.

“Yes, the terminal operator has screening machines to screen cargo that go in there, but a lot still needed to be done to enhance security at the terminal. MMA2 management has refused to recognise us despite the volume of businesses we bring to them daily. There is a need to improve security at the cargo shed. It is porous.

“We have found it difficult to get records of our members that go into MMA2 cargo shed. We have approached them several, held meetings with them for us to have access to the volume of cargo by our members, but we are yet to receive a response from them. I foresee some challenges at the cargo shed soon because it is not well-coordinated as it is.”

Besides, a letter dated January 19, 2021 by Subair, addressed to the Cargo Manager, BASL by DACAA and sighted by sone journalists, further stated that the association’s members had agreed that each member contribute N2 per/kg for every consignment as individual contribution to the uplifting of the association, but regretted that BASL’s non-cooperative stance was hindering it from keeping proper records of direct cargo into the terminal by its members.

“In our September general meeting, it was unanimously agreed by over 200 members in attendance that each member should contribute N2 per/kg for every consignment as individual contributions towards the smooth running of the association as well as the welfare of our members.”

