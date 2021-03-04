Nigeria records 464 new COVID-19 infections, total now 156,963

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 464 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156,963.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 3rd of March 2021, 464 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 156963 cases have been confirmed, 135831 cases have been discharged and 1939 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 464 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (131), Kaduna (69), Akwa Ibom (33), Imo (31), Katsina (30), Kano (26), Ondo (23), Yobe (20), FCT (18), Ogun (13), Rivers (12), Kebbi (11), Ekiti (9), Osun (6), Oyo (6), Borno (5), Gombe (5), Plateau (5), Edo (4), Abia (3), Delta (3) and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,1321,68854,034410
FCT19,2927,22411,919149
Plateau8,9161068,75357
Kaduna8,6001638,37463
Oyo6,7528745,764114
Rivers6,5562276,23495
Edo4,6112854,151175
Ogun4,4116013,76347
Kano3,7901703,516104
Ondo3,0068692,08057
Kwara2,9315792,30151
Delta2,5827731,74465
Osun2,4393062,08251
Nasarawa2,2371,85137313
Enugu2,0781841,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,056611,95243
Ebonyi1,8813031,54731
Anambra1,7261161,59119
Akwa Ibom1,55258395514
Abia1,533241,48821
Imo1,528931,40728
Borno1,2971951,06438
Bauchi1,232191,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Niger91748341717
Ekiti8139470910
Taraba8139469722
Bayelsa7722572126
Sokoto769174028
Adamawa76247026428
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3885132314
Cross River3344327417
Yobe288282519
Zamfara220-32158
Kogi5032

