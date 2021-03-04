Nigeria records 464 new COVID-19 infections, total now 156,963

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 464 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156,963.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 3rd of March 2021, 464 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 156963 cases have been confirmed, 135831 cases have been discharged and 1939 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 464 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (131), Kaduna (69), Akwa Ibom (33), Imo (31), Katsina (30), Kano (26), Ondo (23), Yobe (20), FCT (18), Ogun (13), Rivers (12), Kebbi (11), Ekiti (9), Osun (6), Oyo (6), Borno (5), Gombe (5), Plateau (5), Edo (4), Abia (3), Delta (3) and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,132 1,688 54,034 410 FCT 19,292 7,224 11,919 149 Plateau 8,916 106 8,753 57 Kaduna 8,600 163 8,374 63 Oyo 6,752 874 5,764 114 Rivers 6,556 227 6,234 95 Edo 4,611 285 4,151 175 Ogun 4,411 601 3,763 47 Kano 3,790 170 3,516 104 Ondo 3,006 869 2,080 57 Kwara 2,931 579 2,301 51 Delta 2,582 773 1,744 65 Osun 2,439 306 2,082 51 Nasarawa 2,237 1,851 373 13 Enugu 2,078 184 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,056 61 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,881 303 1,547 31 Anambra 1,726 116 1,591 19 Akwa Ibom 1,552 583 955 14 Abia 1,533 24 1,488 21 Imo 1,528 93 1,407 28 Borno 1,297 195 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,232 19 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Niger 917 483 417 17 Ekiti 813 94 709 10 Taraba 813 94 697 22 Bayelsa 772 25 721 26 Sokoto 769 1 740 28 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 388 51 323 14 Cross River 334 43 274 17 Yobe 288 28 251 9 Zamfara 220 -3 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

464 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-131

Kaduna-69

Akwa Ibom-33

Imo-31

Katsina-30

Kano-26

Ondo-23

Yobe-20

FCT-18

Ogun-13

Rivers-12

Kebbi-11

Ekiti-9

Osun-6

Oyo-6

Borno-5

Gombe-5

Plateau-5

Edo-4

Abia-3

Delta-3

Zamfara-1 156,963 confirmed

135,831 discharged

1,939 deaths pic.twitter.com/lWqvj3Sw26 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 4, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.Nigeria records 464 new COVID-19 infections, total now 156,963