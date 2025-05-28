Canada-based Nigerian canvasses support for Tinubu

A Canada-based Nigerian, Mr. Goddy Francis Okoyo, has appealed to Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his efforts to tackle the challenges hindering the nation’s progress.

Okoyo stated that this was the only way the country could recover from the social, political, and economic difficulties facing its people, adding that total support for the president could set the nation on the right path.

The chartered accountant and management consultant made the call in a press statement issued to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Thursday.

Okoyo, a stalwart of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ugboha Ward in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state, specifically noted that Tinubu—judging by his past as a pro-democracy activist and now as a reform-driven president—could revive the country to prosperity, akin to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the late leader of Turkey, who is still remembered as a principal architect of the Mediterranean European nation.

“Nigerians are living witnesses to the unrelenting efforts of Mr. President to stem the tide of inherited challenges with his significant policies and reforms,” he said.

The behavioural scientist, who leads a cross-section of Edo indigenes in the Diaspora advocating for the rapid development of the state and Nigeria through increased diaspora remittances and investments, urged President Tinubu not to relent but to continue striving to give Nigerians the best in governance, saying that posterity would judge him rightly for doing so.

Okoyo, popularly known as GFO, has previously served in various capacities, including as a member of the medical sub-committee of the 2023 APC National Convention, a member of the Media Committee of the Edo State APC Presidential Campaign Council, and Director of Diaspora on the 2024 Governorship Campaign Council of the APC in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE