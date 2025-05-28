Reps probe poor state of Nigerian Missions in US, other countries

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the alleged poor state of Nigerian Missions abroad, particularly the United States of America (USA) as well as the causes of salary arrears, budgetary shortfalls, and mismanagement of allocated funds.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on urgent public importance sponsored by the Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda who called for the House intervention.

The House also tasked President Bola Tinubu to immediately appoint the Permanent Secretary of the United Nations and High Commissioner to United States of America.

In his lead debate, Rep. Chinda expressed with utmost concern about disturbing and embarrassing findings discovered at the recent oversight visit of the Nigeria-United States of America Parliamentary Friendship Group to Nigeria’s Mission Houses in New York, Atlanta and Washington D.C.

“The House also notes that mutual diplomatic representation is very crucial for promoting understanding and international cooperation amongst various countries, and projecting a positive image of Nigeria among comity of nations.

“The House further notes with dismay that the Nigerian Mission House in New York is reportedly indebted in rent payments and has left over 30 staff without salaries for over a year; and in Washington D.C., the elevator in the Mission House was only repaired after a patriotic Nigerian intervened to restore it, an act which while noble, underscores gross negligence and systemic dysfunction in the running of Nigeria’s foreign Missions.

“The House is aware of the provision of S.19 (a), (b), (c) and (e) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) which deals with the Foreign Policy Objectives of Nigeria, and underscores the key elements of: (a) promotion and protection of the national interest, (b) promotion of African integration and support for African unity, (c) promotion of international] Cooperation for the consolidation of Universal peace, and ; (e) promotion of a just World Economic order.

“The House is also aware that in furtherance of the above provisions, particularly the need for the promotion of international cooperation, Nigeria maintains several diplomatic missions globally comprising embassies, high commissions and consulates charged with representing Nigeria’s interests strengthening bilateral ties, facilitating consular services, and supporting Nigerian Citizens in diaspora.

“The House is further aware that these foreign missions serve aS a means of interface for the Nigerian government, foreign governments and other international] organisations, are strategic for advancing our diplomatic, economic, cultural and technical aid policies, and that the USA hosts several important international organisations including the United Nations (UN).

“The House is cognisant that for two years running Nigeria has failed to replace Nigeria Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Nigerian High Commissioner to the USA who chairs the Committee on Peace – this dereliction amongst other issues have created a negative perception of Nigeria globally and will potentially harm our aspiration for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

“The House is also cognisant of the fact that in recent times, Nigerian missions have been beset with several challenges, such as poor state of the mission houses, poor state of infrastructure and facilities, inability to pay staff salaries, ineffective diplomatic participation, and neglect of strategic foreign policy engagements, amongst others.

“The House is disturbed that despite receiving yearly budgetary allocations appropriated for their smooth operations, including running costs, maintenance of facilities and staff welfare, the dwindling value of the naira has made same very inadequate, and the missions are therefore unable to meet their obligations especially in the USA.

“The House is perturbed that Nigeria’s international image is severely undermined by such appalling neglect, mismanagement, and administrative decay in key diplomatic outposts – especially in the US, where Nigeria maintains strategic interests and aspirations, including her long-standing quest for a permanent seat on the UN security Council.

“The House is concerned that there is an Urgent ne investigate this state of affairs in the Unite ascertaining the true situation of things and conditions thereof.

“The House is worried that unless very urgent and pragmatic steps are immediately taken to investigate and address this issue, the country may lose her respect in the eyes of her Citizens and may in the long run plunge the country into ridicule and irrelevance among global actors.”

rge the Federal Government to immediately appoint the Nigerian Permanent Representative at United Nations and High Commissioner to United States of America.

The lawmakers further urged Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the office of the Accountant General of Nigeria to urgently intervene in the situation in the United States missions and save the mission (and other affected missions) from imminent ridicule, embarrassment and operational efficiencies.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian/USA Friendship Group to investigate the administrative, financial, and infrastructural conditions of Nigeria’s Missions in New York, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.

The joint Committees are also expected to ascertain the causes of salary arrears, budgetary shortfalls, and mismanagement of allocated funds; as well as propose long-term recommendations to restore efficiency, professionalism, and dignity in Nigeria’s foreign service operations; and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE