Tinubu to attend NASS session as Senators, Reps mark June 12

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced on Wednesday that the National Assembly would convene a special session on 12th June to commemorate Democracy Day.

According to Akpabio, President Bola Tinubu will personally attend the session. He made this disclosure as senators reconvened from a two-hour break.

Akpabio stated that the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and the Chairman of Senate Services, Senator Sunday Karimi, would meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to finalise the programme of activities for the special session.

