Can I donate my sperm?

I was recently approached by a lady who works in the same establishment as me to donate my sperm to her. The lady who is not married wants to have a child before reaching menopause. She promised not to bother me when she finally gives birth to the child. Kindly advise me what to do.

Udoh (by SMS)

While sperm donation to assist with reproduction is legal and permissible, it is better for sperm donation to be done without revealing the donor’s identity. This way both the donor and recipient would be shielded from any issue of claims and counterclaims over the child that may result from the sperm donation. Since the woman in question is well known to you, you will need to sign an agreement before donating your sperm.

