Can I have a baby at 50?

I am a 50 year- old widow who is about to remarry. Even though I am already in menopause, I plan to have a baby for my new husband through IVF. I want to know if this is possible and safe at my age.

Blessing (by SMS)

IVF means; ‘’In Vitro Fertilisation’’. It is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body usually in a laboratory. The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman’s ovulatory process, removing an ovum or ova from their ovaries and letting sperm fertilise them in a culture medium in a laboratory. It is a very expensive method of childbirth. As long as you can afford it and your doctors find you healthy, then you can go ahead with the procedure.

