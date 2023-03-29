Adelowo Oladipo

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter has congratulated the Governor-elect Hon Umar Mohammed Bago following his victory in the State’s just concluded governorship and state house of Assembly elections.

The State CAN Chairman, Most Reverend Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna in a Congratulatory message signed by the Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye and made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Minna charged Hon Bago to hit the ground running so he can write his name in gold.

According to him “The Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter congratulates you on your emergence as the Governor-Elect of Niger State in the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly elections held on Saturday 18th March 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Your emergence is a welcome development and we do hope you will hit the ground running as you face this daunting task. The work starts now, it is time to write your name in gold.

“The fact that you have goodwill from across the board should make the task easy for you and we hope that you will make Nigerlites proud of you, said the cleric.

Furthermore, he urged him to let his word be his bond, “let there be a positive difference seen and felt across the State”.

While praying that Hon. Bago succeeds during his reign, the CAN also prayed to God to grant the Governor-elect the enablement to deliver on his campaign promises and his mandate to the people.

