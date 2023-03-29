Segun Kasali

The Labour Party Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has lamented over the increment of transport fares in the state by the state government.

Oyefusi, who made this known to Tribune Online on Wednesday, said that cash availability is still a major quagmire and does not seem to fizzle away in no time.

The Daughter of Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom explained that this will further inflict pain on the people of Lagos.

She, therefore, recommended that the government should maintain the status quo till a solution is proffered.

“It is saddening to hear the news of the increment in transport fares in the state by the state government.

“Cash availability is still a major quagmire and does not seem to fizzle away in no time.

“And this will further inflict pain on the people of Lagos.

“I want to recommend that the government should maintain the status quo till a solution is proffered.

