By: Sade Oguntola

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), has admonished packaged and sachet water producers across the country to always adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices GMP as enunciated by the Agency to safeguard the wellbeing of the consumer.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye gave the admonition at the commemoration of the 2023 World Water Day in Lagos on Wednesday with the theme ‘’Accelerating Change’’.

Professor Adeyeye, speaking through the Director, Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Mrs. Abayomi Bolaji Juliana stated that poor quality water kills faster than what could be imagined when consumed by unsuspecting consumers.

According to her, ‘’water affects us all, we need everyone to take actions; that means, you and your family, churches, mosques, markets, communities etc. can make a difference by changing the way we use, consume, and manage water in our lives.’’

She said World Water Day is celebrated each year to focus attention on the value of freshwater and encourage others towards the sustainable use of freshwater resources.

‘’Right now, we are seriously off-track to meet the sustainable development goal; water and sanitation for all in 2030’’, she said, adding that dysfunctionalities throughout the water cycle undermine progress on all major global issues, from health to hunger, gender equality to jobs, and education to industries.

According to her, the reason for the UN agencies’ continued annual campaign for water includes public sensitization on water problems and coordination of efforts with other countries. She further stated that this year’s occasion would identify various water related challenges and provide solutions to reduction of these challenges.

She however, urged Nigerians not to wait for a water crisis to erupt before acting, stressing that there is a great deal of interaction between the biotic and abiotic worlds.

Professor Adeyeye admonished Nigerians to always boil water from boreholes and wells to avoid water-borne diseases such as diarrhea, dysentery, typhoid fever, and cholera as children are most susceptible to these illnesses.

She added that parents should also be careful with where they source bottled or sachet water and that NAFDAC acting on her mandate on the regulation and control of water would continue to monitor water manufacturers for compliance to NAFDAC regulations.





