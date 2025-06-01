CAN commiserates with Mokwa flash flood victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, has extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of Mokwa following the devastating flood disaster that has wreaked havoc in communities within Mokwa Local Government Area.

In a condolence message made available to journalists on Sunday, the State Chairman, Most Rev. Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, expressed solidarity on behalf of the entire Christendom and assured continuous prayers for the affected.

In his words: “On behalf of the entire Christendom in the state, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and we stand with everyone who has suffered in this disaster.”

Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, commended the federal and state governments for directing all relevant MDAs and emergency response agencies to mobilise resources and provide support for the affected population.

Bishop Yohanna further urged all residents to remain hopeful and proactive in the recovery efforts to ensure that Mokwa emerges stronger from this crisis.

“While we continue our prayers for you, we urge you to remain hopeful and resilient,” he said.

