APC Chieftain, Wowo, lauds Tinubu, Wike over constructions in FCT

Chairman of the Unity and Reconciliatory Committee (URC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, Senator Jibrin Wowo, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for delivering tangible dividends of democracy in the Territory during his second anniversary.

He said, “Mr. President has steered the affairs of the state with the focus of a visionary over the past two years and deserves commendation.”

Wowo made this known while speaking to selected journalists in Abuja.

According to Senator Wowo, the level of infrastructural development across all Area Councils in the FCT reflects the President’s determination to make a lasting impact on the Territory.

His words: “Your Excellency, but for the audacious steps you have taken, the country would not have witnessed the significant growth we now see in the economy, education, infrastructure, and other sectors.

“I commend the President for his courage. Two years down the line, our party: the APC in the Federal Capital Territory can testify that the temporary inconveniences commuters experienced from Zuba to the Central Business District (CBD), Kubwa to CBD, Bwari to CBD, and surrounding areas have been eased with the completion of the Mabushi Bridge.

“Our people have also witnessed changes around the Nicon Junction axis, which now provides improved access to Gwarinpa.

“These infrastructural developments, facilitated by the President through the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, stem from a bold commitment to growth and development. They have significantly improved mobility within the FCT, reducing commuting time for residents.”

He added: “The Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, came ready to work. After requesting the removal of bureaucratic encumbrances, he has justified his mandate and transformed major arteries of the city. I say congratulations to Mr. President, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the FCT administration under the leadership of Minister Wike.”

While appreciating the infrastructure projects, Wowo called for attention to be extended to the Gishiri area, which has been affected by the development carried out in the public interest.

“Mr. President, I commend you for the swift compensation of families displaced by these transformative projects. We in the FCT are pleased to know that you did not neglect the people in the area of compensation.”

He acknowledged that the Minister, empowered by the President, was displeased with the initial handling of resettlements and has since issued stern warnings to ensure full compensation for the affected people.

According to Senator Wowo, “Only a progressive government can adopt such a populist approach, which aligns with the broken-chain symbol of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Your Excellency, your commitment to infrastructure—faithfully executed by your lieutenant, the FCT Minister—will be remembered as one of the undeniable impacts of the APC’s development initiatives in the Territory.

“As Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, I can attest that your programmes and policies, which are being positively felt across the city, have made our task of uniting party members much easier,” he said.

