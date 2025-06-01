Gov Bago visits Egyptian embassy to boost ties in agriculture, healthcare, education

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, recently visited the Egyptian Embassy as a follow-up to discussions held during his official trip to Egypt.

At the meeting, joint projects slated for execution were reviewed, with the farmer-governor emphasising the importance of fostering strong bilateral ties to advance the socio-economic development of both parties.

The discussions also highlighted Egypt’s expertise in modern irrigation techniques and sustainable agriculture, which could greatly benefit farming communities in Niger State.

Governor Umaru Bago said his visit to the Embassy underscored his administration’s commitment to building strategic partnerships aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and improving the healthcare and education systems.

The Egyptian Embassy expressed its readiness to support the Niger State government in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education, stressing the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation.

TRIBUNEONLINE