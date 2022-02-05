Can a dead man still remain standing

I saw a video on the social media about a man who was said to be already dead but was still standing on his feet. How possible is this?
Usman (by E Mail)
It has been scientifically proven that a man can die while still standing on his feet if he died of suffocation in a crowd. It is believed that such a suffocating situation can occur when the density of people in contact with one another far outweighs their geographical space. A good example was the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 when too many spectators of an English soccer game were led through the wrong standing-only section. As people were led continually in through this entrance, they were not able to get out. Many died even while standing up due to suffocation.
