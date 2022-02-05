Covid-19 and alcohol

How soon after recovering from COVID-19 infection can I start taking alcohol?

Sola (by SMS)

Many people use alcohol to cope with their anxiety and problems. However, after the problematic stage of Covid infection, it is time to step down to a safer drinking level. So whether you have had Covid or someone close to you has been ill with it, now is the time to think carefully about staying off alcohol if you have developed a healthy habit of not drinking, or to cut down to a safer level if your drinking has been creeping up after illness or during lockdown. The post Covid infection period can still be very stressful on your health and you need to carefully nurture your body back to good health without alcohol.