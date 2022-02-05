Very hot food and cancer

I like to take my food and drinks when very hot. However, I read somewhere that consumption of extremely hot food items can cause damage to the throat and eventually lead to cancer. I want to know if this is true.

Kayode (by SMS)

It is true that an extremely hot food or drink item can cause injury to the lining of the throat. When such an injury is regularly repeated, it can lead to scaring of the throat lining. However, the progression to Cancer will involve other underlying factors such as the person’s age, duration of the injury among other factors. To avoid any form of injury to the throat, it is usually advised to consume food items at moderate temperature.