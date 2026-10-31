Can a 10 year old be a father

I want to know if a 10-year old boy can get a lady pregnant

Fatima (by SMS)

A male can impregnate a woman as soon as he begins manufacturing sperm. So, 9, 10, 11. And a female can be impregnated as soon as eggs start rolling out of the warehouse (fun fact if you didn’t know; women are born with every egg they’ll ever produce, already pre loaded in their ovaries) So technically speaking, neither age is relevant.

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Once puberty hits both genders, babies can be made. It becomes a question of morality at that point. But to answer your question specifically, anywhere between 9 years old and whenever he dies (100 years, 120 years. Although, a 120 year old impregnating a 29 year old would probably kill him)