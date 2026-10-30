WHO warns of rising diabetes crisis in Africa

… says 75% of cases go undiagnosed

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Africa faces an escalating diabetes crisis, with nearly three out of every four adults living with the disease unaware of their condition, sharply increasing their risk of life-threatening complications.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, raised the alarm in a message commemorating the 2026 World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14 under the theme, “Early Action on Diabetes.”

According to data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 24.6 million adults aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in the WHO African Region in 2024, a figure projected to surge to 59.5 million by 2050.

The region accounts for the highest proportion of undiagnosed diabetes cases globally, heightening concerns over delayed intervention and preventable complications, including chronic kidney disease, irreversible blindness, cardiovascular disorders, and lower-limb amputations.

Janabi noted that diabetes is severely impacting the lives and livelihoods of millions of Africans, many of whom discover their status only after severe complications have set in.

He stressed that early diagnosis and prompt clinical management remain essential to averting complications, reducing suffering, and saving lives.

The WHO official advised the public to look out for key symptoms, including excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, chronic fatigue, and blurred vision.

He urged individuals presenting with these symptoms to seek immediate medical screening and professional care, while encouraging high-risk populations to undergo routine testing even in the absence of obvious symptoms.

Janabi also called on communities to step up public health campaigns, disseminate accurate health information, and actively combat the stigma and discrimination associated with the condition.

He charged healthcare workers to prioritise early detection protocols, ensure timely screening, and deliver compassionate, patient-centred care.

To improve healthcare access, WHO and its technical partners continue to support member states through targeted frameworks, including the Package of Essential Noncommunicable Disease Interventions (WHO PEN), HEARTS, HEARTS-D, and PEN-Plus.

These initiatives are designed to bolster the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of non-communicable diseases, particularly at primary healthcare and secondary referral centres.

Janabi lauded Rwanda for achieving full nationwide district-level implementation of PEN-Plus, while acknowledging other African countries making steady progress in deploying the model.

He noted, however, that significant gaps persist across the continent regarding trained clinical personnel, diagnostic tools, steady supplies of essential medicines, and continuity of care.

Consequently, the regional director called on African governments to embed diabetes prevention, early diagnosis, and management into national primary healthcare systems and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) frameworks.

He emphasised that bridging these gaps will demand sustained investments in public awareness, affordable access to insulin and essential therapeutics, reliable diagnostic equipment, workforce capacity development, and broader health system resilience.

Development partners, civil society groups, and private-sector stakeholders were likewise urged to back public-sector interventions, with particular emphasis on vulnerable and underserved communities.

Janabi reaffirmed WHO’s dedication to supporting regional governments in achieving the 2030 targets established under the Framework for the Implementation of the Global Diabetes Compact in Africa.

With the continent’s diabetes burden projected to more than double by 2050, he warned that individuals, communities, and policymakers must act decisively to curb preventable morbidity and mortality.

“The ultimate goal is to build an Africa where diabetes is diagnosed early and everyone has equitable access to standard medical care, regardless of socioeconomic status. Know the symptoms. Act early on diabetes. Save lives,” he said.