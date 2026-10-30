Is epilepsy contagious?

I recently saw some neighbors running away from a young man who was having an Epileptic fit to avoid being infected. Kindly let me know if it is true that Epilepsy is contagious.
Hakeem (by SMS)
Epilepsy is often misunderstood as a disease that can be transmitted through physical contact or everyday interactions. However, this assumption is medically incorrect. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and not by a viral or bacterial infection.
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