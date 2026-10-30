Ask the Doctor

Is epilepsy contagious?

Wale Okediran
epilepsy

I recently saw some neighbors running away from a young man who was having an Epileptic fit to avoid being infected. Kindly let me know if it is true that Epilepsy is contagious.

Hakeem (by SMS)

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Epilepsy is often misunderstood as a disease that can be transmitted through physical contact or everyday interactions. However, this assumption is medically incorrect. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and not by a viral or bacterial infection.

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