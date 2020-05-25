Buhari’s fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past and present engagements with Nigerians? For Nigerians, it has been deja vu all through. His finance minister said last week that we would soon enter a recession. She didn’t have to say what we feel. We see it already in everyone, rich and poor begging for cash and rice in 2020 just as we did in 1984.

By Friday this week, it will be 21 years of civilian rule. From the unsure steps of the beginning on May 29, 1999, we have grown in confidence and in institutional misfortune. We have increased the pace of our ambiguous journey to wherever our feet have chosen to carry us. But every step forward appears to be taking the wayfarer closer to the setting sun. Is it about us or about the aura of the persons in charge of our affairs? My people say death does not kill an elder without its sword whistling warnings. The wise would know. Professor Moyo Okediji teaches Art History at the University of Texas at Austin, United States. He may not be a closet or public babalawo but his temple is right beside that of the initiate. In the frenzy of preparations for the 2015 elections, he was online on December 29, 2014 and warned that with what or who was coming, what happened after December 31, 1983 would happen again: “Your naira will not only fall in 2015, it may become worthless…”

Buhari won the election and a horrific recession followed. In the build-up to the 2019 elections, twice on Facebook, Moyo Okediji came out again and warned of unimaginably hard life after the polls. In the first post he made on August 14, 2018, he predicted that after that election, “beans will flower yet not yield seeds/Chicken will be without grains/Livestock will be without feeds…” If you are the one given to literal interpretation of prophecies, ask livestock farmers how life is today. Be patient to hear their stories of how they bury millions of chickens and eggs daily because buyers have gone with COVID-19. Okediji saw more than literal and metaphoric chickens without grains. He warned darkly that “2019 is a probable bridge built toward moaning and gnashing of teeth…” Some snapped their fingers and rejected his talk of gloom: Not our portion, they affirmed as they viciously attacked him as a prophet of doom. He kept his peace. He came back on February 16, 2019 with a darker message of the Nigerian humanity entering “a deeper, grimmer, and longer tunnel without light, nor a glimmer of hope…” after that year’s election. Buhari will win, he will spend his full second tenure of four years, the seer said, but added that no one should celebrate because:

Matters will be worse than ever before now

Things will be harder

The times will be tougher

The sea will be stormier

The clouds will be thicker

The fog will be foggier

The days will be gloomier

The nights will be longer

The market will be slower

The valleys will be deeper

The hills will be steeper

The rivers will be drier

The winds will be colder

The sun will be hotter

The moon will be duller

The weather will be harsher

The journey will be harder

The struggles will be stiffer

The rich will be richer

The poor, poorer

The pain, the agony, will be worse for the lowly and the humble.

The sick, even sicker

The sad, sadder

The mad will be madder

The hungry, hungrier.

I searched and could not get a pastor, a prophet or a sheikh who saw anything remotely close to what the professor foretold. I do not have to ask wailers and hailers “how market?” We are all in the rains, drenched.

The second leg of Buhari’s second coming will be one year old on Friday, May 29. There are still three large oceans to cross before we wave adieu pour toujours to the bad luck of the present. Buhari’s sad sail has taken everyone to a confluence of misgovernance and a pandemic sea of sickness, sorrow and deaths. Deep-structure Yoruba prays against having a share in whatever fate has in its ‘àte ìbànújé’ (tray of sadness). But everyone appears holding a part of the very heavy tray of sorrow that has come with Nigeria as an impossible country plus a disease called coronavirus. Men and women who are not dead yet are dying slowly personally or by proxy; friends, close and distant, are dropping dead in a jolt of tears; tired mortuaries and fatigued cemeteries present an era of torrential misfortune; thriving businesses of yesterday have long passed the threshold of life and living; job losses are competing with loss of health and wealth. How many who shouted happy new year on January 1, 2020 are not weals of sadness today? And yet, we see government at all levels using the misfortune of these times to feather privileged nests.

Crime and punishment, disobedience and consequences have ethnic and regional smells in Buhari’s Nigeria. And can we cite an example? Yesterday, Sunday, was sallah; what was had was a celebration held under the sword of a killer contagion. The president stayed away from the traditional eid congregational prayers in deference to COVID-19 and its borderless ravages. But many of his people up north defied the good sense of distancing from disease and possible death. They trooped out in sumptuous celebrations mocking the scientist who asked them not to do what their ancestors did. What has been the legal consequence of that willful assault on the Act that shuttered large gatherings until the end of this pandemic? An appalled friend asked why “these people” who could not embrace good conduct should come down south and be embraced. She said the difference between ‘this place’ and ‘that place’ is education. I said she was wrong; among those recalcitrant congregants were well-schooled people. I said even those without formal, western education schooled in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries where common sense is allowed to dictate people’s behaviour. It is elite failure here. If Buhari were not our president, I told my friend, he would be among those rebels against science and safety at the congregational eid prayers. My friend said “true.”

Eras define rulers and, maybe, vice versa; that is why the witty talk about ‘ten kings, ten eras.’ An assessment of the Buhari years won’t be about his never-ending road and rail line contracts. It won’t be about the recent establishment of colleges of education but about colleges without education. It will be about what peace the people had and how pure the political air was. Today, schools are closed; banks are shuttered while the sleaze of COVID-19 is choking the public lung. Farmers can’t go to farms, fishers can’t engage their nets. And, it is scary looking at the sky and seeing that these rains are just not in a hurry to stop. Rulers make eras. There was an Alaafin of Oyo called Abiodun. His reign is the Yoruba metaphor for peace and abundance. His people were so comfortable in security that they sang throughout his reign admonishing wailers to leave the warm city for the dankness of village life. There were other kings whose times are mentioned with war and pestilence; drought and famine. Sometimes it is fate; sometimes the misfortune is self-inflicted. The flight of good fortune may not, sometimes, be caused by kings and presidents. So, why blame them? They get blamed and carry the can of guilt because they also always claim baskets of unearned good times.

We will celebrate 21 years of civilian rule on Friday, May 29. But there is a storm of hunger complemented by blistering insecurity and disease across the land. Depressing stories of badness daily clog the air north, south, east and west. In Buhari’s five years, the stench of death has fouled the air of the North-West while a nervous, absent president wrings his hands. A commissioner in Zamfara State declared on Saturday that COVID-19 may be devastating the world, but it wasn’t his people’s concern. Banditry, he said, had so far killed over 3,000 in his state, and they were still counting. Distressed villagers in Sokoto say soldiers, not of Nigeria but from Niger Republic, had been their saviour from marauding killers in their forests. There is a pall of darkness over the land, length and breadth while rank incompetence continues to define the governance of our affairs. But Buhari and his courtiers will dance at the dawn of May 29. Buhari will get up early on Friday, mark his own crimson scripts with inks of self-pass while Nigerians continue to count their losses. We know, of course, that the gods do not cheat the idler twice. If they deprive him of his arms, they endow him with a sharp mouth.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

South-West Attorney Generals Meet, To Harmonise Region’s Laws

The Attorney Generals of the six South-West states held their first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic and deliberated on issues pertaining to the effective administration of justice in the region. The meeting which was facilitated by the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda… Read full story

COVID-19: Inter-State Lockdown Breaks Down

There is a brewing anxiety over apparent breakdown of the lockdown and restriction of interstate movement of non-essential persons and goods ordered by the Federal Government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The development has reportedly resulted in the spike of virus cases in some states, particularly Lagos and Ogun… Read full story

Anxiety Over Retirement Age For National Assembly Clerk, Others

MOVE by the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori and certain senior officials to extend their service beyond the statutory 35 years may have hit the rocks, Sunday Tribune can authoritatively reveal. Investigations revealed that banking on a controversial amendment, ‘Retirement age and… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to visit him during the… Read full story

FG Pays April Allowances To N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Saturday disclosed that it has concluded payment of April stipends to all the N-Power beneficiaries across the country. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar… Read full story

UK COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 36,675 After Another 282 Patients Die

Another 282 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675, British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday. The figures include COVID-19 related deaths in all settings such as hospitals, care homes and the… Read full story

Develop Creative Industry For Stronger Economy, Chinese Envoy Advises FG

A Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, told the Federal Government on Saturday to focus more on developing the creative industry to fortify Nigeria’s economy. Tribune Online reports that Xuda who is the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China gave the advice at a zoom meeting… Read full story

Amaechi’s Theory Of Nigerian Politicians And Their Monkeys

AWAY from the ravages of COVID-19 and the dispiriting news of multiple infections and rising deaths, the interview granted by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to the Punch newspaper made an interesting reading. In the interview, Amaechi revealed a lot about himself, the nature of Nigerian politics… Read full story

Two Young Men Arrested By Amotekun For Allegedly Stealing Five Female Panties In Osun

Two men who specialised in stealing female panties for ritual purposes in Osun State were on Saturday, May 23, arrested after they were found with five female panties. The two men were arrested at the Kajola Ajaba community in the Ila Orangun area of the state by the newly-created security network in the state… Read full story

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia To Quarantine Banknotes, Coins Up To 20 Days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and coins it receives from local and foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority… Read full story