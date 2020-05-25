Nigerian Breweries reaches out to UI

THE Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has announced the donation of some medical training equipment, valued at N42 million to the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, for the training of its medical students.

This, the Foundation says, is part of its commitment towards the development of the medical profession in Nigeria.

Some of the equipment included: a Lung Sound and Auscultation Trainer, a Blood Pressure Measurement Trainer, a Lumbar Puncture and Epidural Simulator, a Paediatric IV Hand Simulator, a Paediatric Lumbar Puncture Simulator II, a Rectal Examination Trainer MK, a Keele & Staff Episiotomy Repair Trainer and a Chest Drain and Needle Decompression Trainer, among others.

Speaking during the handover of the equipment at the College of Medicine, the Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel explained that the College’s dedication to upholding health and medical standards, coupled with standard of training, encouraged the Trust Fund to commit over N90 million into various projects in support of the College since 2015.

He added that the Fund had, within the period, furnished and equipped various departments, within the institution, purchased medical simulators and mannequins, to deliver qualitative training to Medical Students.

“Since the birth of civilization, the medical profession has remained one of the most noble and respected professions in the world. Today, more than ever before, medical personnel are playing a central role in the battle to protect our world from some of the worst viruses we have ever seen.

“We therefore have a collective duty to prepare the next generation of doctors for the future in the best possible way. This is why we remain absolutely committed to supporting the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan and other educational institutions in providing quality healthcare across Nigeria,” he stated.

Responding, the Provost of the College, Professor Olapade Olaopa lauded Nigerian Breweries Plc and the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for the kind gesture, noting that the equipment would help improve the quality of medical education in the institution with optimal impact on its medical students.

