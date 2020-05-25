FoodCo introduces e-commerce shopping

DIVERSIFIED consumer goods company, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, has announced the unveiling of FoodCo online, Nigeria’s first true online supermarket, to further enhance customers’ shopping experiences.

The e-commerce platform integrates both shopping and payment portal, as well as an extensive variety of stock, taking the in-store experience online for customers who prefer to shop from the safety and convenience of their homes.

Marketing Manager, FoodCo, Solomon Huesu, described the launch of the online supermarket as opening up a new vista in the Nigerian consumer retail space.

He believes it also underlies the company’s commitment to driving innovation in the space to meet the lifestyle demands of the contemporary shopper.

“FoodCo is always innovating its business to fit the realities of today’s shopper. The FoodCo eCommerce platform has been in the works and with the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We thought it necessary to move the launch date forward to ensure that our customers do not experience frustrations in shopping for their favourite groceries, meals, household items and other essentials,” he stated.

Huesu added that the online supermarket is designed to offer a seamless customer experience that complements our in-store offering, in addition to delivering on the FoodCo guarantee of quality at an affordable price.

“It also boasts the most extensive range of supermarket products across all categories, giving access to thousands of top quality products from our stock to users on the platform. This is currently unparalleled in the country and that makes us the first true online supermarket in Nigeria,” he added.

According to him, the site allows customers to conveniently shop for their needs across all household needs, including groceries, fresh foods, frozen foods, personal care, toiletries, beauty products, household items, bakery and even a full-service restaurant.

The e-commerce platform is complemented by FoodCo’s Home Delivery Service, launched about a month ago, which gives customers the option of having their shopping delivered to their doorstep within two hours of placing an order.

The Service is currently the fastest within the industry, with strict quality assurance protocols that ensure that all deliveries are safely and hygienically packaged and delivered.

“As a customer-centered brand, we are continuously re-defining our processes to raise the bar on convenience and customer satisfaction to meet their expectations on integrity, safety and speed. We therefore welcome existing and new customers in Lagos and Ibadan FoodCo online for fast, safe and affordable, home shopping,” he stated.

