Buhari, utilise remaining months in office

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has good intentions for the people and Nigeria, his administration missed the opportunity to formulate good policies in its first six months and wasted away without a cabinet and ministers that are expected to be genuine reformers and technocrats of international repute. Interestingly, President Buhari was an ardent critic of successive administrations in the country since 2002 for wrongdoing or formulation of anti-masses policies.

His criticism of successive administrations raised great expectations of citizens that the Buhari administration’s change mantra would halt the dangerous drift of Nigeria towards a failed state.

Challenges in the country have become extremely difficult for the administration to contend with, as Mr. President has taken the country through many challenges. The Buhari administration has been struggling to keep Nigeria together through odds such as insecurity, poor economy, poverty, etc.

No one disputes Buhari’s reputation of being incorruptible. At the inception of the administration Nigerians anticipated that the president would work with the National Assembly to remove the immunity clause from the constitution. This constitutional provision remains one of the challenges of curbing financial infractions and corruption in governance.

Therefore, the president needs to make a difference in dealing with unpatriotic individuals because the Buhari fear factor has disappeared. Let’s enjoy your status of a retired General and war veteran.

Truth is that Buhari has 17 months to make things better for the sake of himself and the generations after him. These are not the best of times in the country’s history, the president and those who love him, indeed, Nigerians at large are worried.

Abba Dukawa, Kano.

