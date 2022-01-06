Nigerians and the burden of unemployment

Letters
By Ahmad Sani
The expectation of any graduate is to secure a well-paying job. The reality of this happening for every graduate in the Nigerian labour market has become minimal as schools turn out thousands of graduates for few jobs that are given out to those with connections.

This is not the case in the early 70s when fresh graduates had jobs waiting for them immediately they leave school. But today, we have thousands of able and qualified hands willing to work but work opportunities are scarce.

The huge unemployment rate is one of the major problems in Nigeria today as it has led to an increase in other challenges like insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and other related acts as idle youths have been lured into crime just because they are looking for means of survival.

Corruption is a major challenge, and contributory factors as favoritism and nepotism in filling vacancies in both the private and public sector have jeopardised the system of merit thereby leaving many qualified applicants unable to secure job placements.

Fortunately, this unemployment situation in Nigeria is not without a solution; government should put in more effort in fighting corruption at all levels. There is a need to diversify the economy from oil sector to give more priority to other income generating sectors.

Ahmad Sani, Bauchi State.

