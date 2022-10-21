Buhari condoles with David Mark over son’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he shares in the pain of loss with former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, and his family following the passing of his eldest son, Tunde Mark.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) on Friday, the President commiserated with friends, relations, and associates of the former Senate President over the loss of “the promising gentleman, who has over many years worked with his father, supporting and holding various responsibilities as a public servant.”

President Buhari affirmed that the outpouring of testimonies of Tunde’s humility, simplicity, and large-heartedness clearly shows his love and service to humanity, urging Sen Mark and his family to find solace in the good works of the departed.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will comfort Sen. Mark and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

