Ladies, avoid these foods during your period!

Menstrual cramps are common to women especially on their first day. This discomfort could be due to various reasons ranging from hormonal defects or underlying diseases. It could as well be as a result of certain mistakes.

There are things you should avoid doing during your period. There are usually cravings during the menstrual days. These cravings can be tempting but you need to be careful.

The food you eat is one of the things you should take with caution in order to have a painless menstrual period. There are certain foods you should not eat during your period.

This article will enlighten you on the food you should stay clear from during your period to reduce the discomfort that comes with it.

1. Caffeine

Caffeine causes dehydration. Dehydration causes discomfort and painful menstrual cramps. Caffeine can also cause the narrowing of blood vessels which would cause a lot of pain and discomfort. This is why you should reduce your intake of coffee, and carbonated drinks to have a smooth monthly cycle.

2. Processed food

Most processed foods are made with chemicals. These chemicals are used as preservatives to make the food last longer. These chemicals are not healthy for you especially during your period. They cause water retention which might tamper with your hormones and cause discomfort.

3. Salty food

Bloating is one of the symptoms of an oncoming period. Most women become bloated a few days or weeks to their period due to hormonal changes. Consuming excess salt food will only worsen the situation during your period. Taking in excess salt aids water retention and causes bloating.

4. Alcohol

Generally, alcohol is harmful for both men and women. It affects your internal organs when taken.

However, taking alcohol during your menstrual period will cause dehydration in the body. The other effects it has on your body is that it affects your digestive system, causing diarrhea. It could also lead to vomiting, headache, nausea and other side effects of alcohol. This will definitely make you uncomfortable during your period.

5. Fried food





Consuming fried food will only bring more discomfort during your period. This is because fried food contains oil which are trans fats and could increase your estrogen level. The increase in your estrogen level affects your hormones and causes discomfort and pain during your period.

