BREAKING: Ogun bans crossover services

The Ogun State Government has banned crossover services to usher in the New Year in all worship centres across the state.

Nigerian Tribune monitored the announcement made on the state-owned radio station, Ogun State Broadcasting (OGBC), by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile. This was sequel to a meeting government held with the Christian and Islamic clerics in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

The Ogun State Government thereby urged all worshipers to adhere to the stay-at-home order or make use of the social media platforms available.

