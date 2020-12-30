Police arrest organisers of Kaduna sex party

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna

Kaduna police have arrested some youths who were behind the aborted maiden edition of a Kaduna sex party. 

The youths who have advertised the event on social media platforms revealed that the sex party was billed to take place on December 27, 2020 in an undisclosed location in the state capital. 

The invitation detailed that participants, male and female, are expected to be naked as no clothes will be allowed at the venue. 

Also, the party which was slated to start at 8 pm would last till daybreak to allow for participants who are interested in having sex during the party to do so. 

The IV stated that interested participants will have to pay 2,000 naira (for the popular side) and 3,000 naira or 5,000 naira (for VIP). 

However, piqued by this development, the state government directed the police to find out the venue and arrest those behind it. 

Speaking on this development, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Abdullah Yunus said the police have responded and made some arrests. 

He said this was made possible through the advertisement sent on social media platforms. 

According to him, “when we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed so the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai informed the police.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson, ASP, Muhammad Jalige confirmed the development saying, police were able to trace the venue and made some arrests. 

“We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings,” he said. 

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: Ogun bans crossover services

Latest News

Governor Bello swears in chief judge, Customary Court of Appeal president

Latest News

New cases in Oyo rampant among children of 10-14yrs from isolated school —Govt

Latest News

Troops rescue 23 kidnap victims, arrest bandits’ informant, recover 75 rustled…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More