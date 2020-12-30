COVID-19: CACSA leader charges Christians to submit to government authorities

The national leader of the Christ Apostolic Church students Association (CACSA), Pastor Joseph Babatope Adeyemo has charged Christians in Osun State to always abide by the COVID-19 protocols given by the state government to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

According to him, “If the protocols on COVID- 19 viral disease are strictly followed by all and sundry as laid down by the authorities, this will allow for the safety and health of the state and that of every individual in their different localities.”

While delivering his paper on Wednesday, Pastor Adeyemo described the move that led to the establishment of CACSA in 1970 by late pastor Samuel Oluwabusuyimi AriJesudade as divine adding that, despite all odds, the group has begun waxing stronger since the demise of its visionary pastor Samuel AriJesudade.

The CACSA national leader who pledged his members loyalty to the authority of Christ Apostolic Church supreme council, prayed God to deliver CAC from the bondage of dimity.

Pastor Adeyemo also called on the members of the group not to forget the old time religion as preached by Pastor Olubusuyimi AriJesudade during his life time for them to make heaven.

Speaking on the theme of the golden jubilee which is Restoration, the CACSA leader who was quoting from the Holy Bible said, God has promised to restore all their lost glory after the Golden Jubilee Celebration.

In their goodwill messages, the President of CAC supreme council, Pastor Henry Ojo and his General Executive council counter print, Pastor Abraham Akinosun, congratulated CACSA on its golden jubilee celebration.

Pastor Ojo commended the group leader, Pastor Adeyemo for keeping the flag of CACSA flying since he came on board as the leader of the group.

In his goodwill message, the CAC, General Executive Council president who was represented by the Babalola Superintendent, Pastor Ogunwuyin encouraged CACSA members not to relent in their efforts for massive evangelization.

Also speaking at the programme, the executive governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Evangelist Rasaq Adeosun stressed the needs for the people to always abide by the covid-19 protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic in the state.

The governor also enjoined Christians and the entire citizens of the state to live in harmony for peace to reign in supreme in the society.

Awards were presented to deserving members of the church who have contributed greatly to the success of the group since its establishment fifty years ago.

Present at the occasion, were pastor James Onagwa, General superintendent of CAC supreme council, Pastor E.E Aladesaye, the general superintendent and other old members of CACSA including Rev Isaac Ijaopo, Pastor Dele Ajibola , Rev Awoyokun, Pastor Ayodele and a former member of the House of Representative, Hon. Famurewa who was represented at the event.